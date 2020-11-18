Tegean Capital Management, Llc Buys Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Western Digital Corp, Discovery Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Citigroup Inc, MBIA Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Tegean Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Western Digital Corp, Discovery Inc, II-VI Inc, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Citigroup Inc, MBIA Inc, HC2 Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tegean Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Tegean Capital Management, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $35 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSGS, WDC, DISCA, IIVI,

MSGS, WDC, DISCA, IIVI, Added Positions: AGO, OLED,

AGO, OLED, Reduced Positions: COF, GS, C, MBI,

COF, GS, C, MBI, Sold Out: HCHC,

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 40,000 shares, 22.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20% Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) - 40,000 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Citigroup Inc (C) - 135,000 shares, 16.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.59% Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) - 215,000 shares, 13.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.16% Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 200,000 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio.

Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96. The stock is now traded at around $169.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.03%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.24%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of .

Tegean Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in HC2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $3.21, with an estimated average price of $2.7.