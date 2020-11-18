  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tegean Capital Management, Llc Buys Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Western Digital Corp, Discovery Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Citigroup Inc, MBIA Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: MSGS -2.4% WDC -0.54% DISCA +0.82% IIVI +0.12% HCHC -2.97%

New York, NY, based Investment company Tegean Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Western Digital Corp, Discovery Inc, II-VI Inc, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Citigroup Inc, MBIA Inc, HC2 Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tegean Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Tegean Capital Management, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $35 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TEGEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tegean+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TEGEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 40,000 shares, 22.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
  2. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) - 40,000 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Citigroup Inc (C) - 135,000 shares, 16.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.59%
  4. Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) - 215,000 shares, 13.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.16%
  5. Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 200,000 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96. The stock is now traded at around $169.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.03%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.24%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of .

Sold Out: HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)

Tegean Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in HC2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $3.21, with an estimated average price of $2.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of TEGEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

