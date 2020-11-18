  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend

November 18, 2020 | About: EMCF -0.92%

EMLENTON, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Emclaire Financial Corp ( EMCF), the parent holding company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, declared a quarterly cash dividend on November 18, 2020 of $0.30 per common share payable on December 18, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020. This quarterly dividend reflects an annualized dividend yield of 4.8% based on the stock’s closing price of $24.87 per share on November 17, 2020.

William C. Marsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and the Bank, noted that the dividend increase reflects the Corporation’s continued growth and strong financial performance in recent quarters.

Emclaire Financial Corp is the parent company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, an independent, nationally chartered, FDIC-insured community commercial bank headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, operating 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson and Mercer Counties, Pennsylvania and Hancock County, West Virginia. The Corporation’s common stock is quoted on and traded through NASDAQ under the symbol “EMCF”. For more information visit the Corporation’s web site at www.emclairefinancial.com.

CONTACT:

William C. Marsh
Chairman of the Board, President and
Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (844) 767-2311
Email: [email protected]

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

