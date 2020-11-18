  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lowe's Invites You to Listen to Its 2020 Investor Update Webcast

November 18, 2020 | About: NYSE:LOW -8.21%

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2020

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, president and chief executive officer, and David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will host a virtual investor update, on Wednesday, December 9th, from 8:00 a.m.10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. They will discuss the company's strategic growth and productivity initiatives, as well as provide an update on its financial targets. Following their prepared remarks, the company will host a virtual Q&A session.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

What:

Lowe's 2020 Virtual Investor Update



When:

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020



Where:

Visit Lowe's Investor Relations website at ir.lowes.com


A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations"



How:

Listen live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately shortly after the conclusion of the live event

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:

Shareholder /Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:


Kate Pearlman

Jackie Pardini Hartzell


704-775-3856

704-758-4317


[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-invites-you-to-listen-to-its-2020-investor-update-webcast-301176408.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.


