  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Tivity Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 18, 2020 | About: NAS:TVTY -1.57%

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) today announced that it will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

Tivity Health (PRNewsfoto/Tivity Health, Inc)

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
December 1, 2020
Recorded fireside chat with Richard Ashworth, Chief Executive Officer
Attendees: Richard Ashworth, Chief Executive Officer, Adam Holland, Chief Financial Officer, and Tommy Lewis, Chief Operating Officer

Guggenheim Digital Health Virtual Conference
December 8-9, 2020
Fireside chat with Mr. Ashworth, Mr. Holland and Mr. Lewis
December 8, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. ET

The fireside chats and replay of the events will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.tivityhealth.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the discussion to download and install any necessary audio software.

About Tivity Health, Inc.
Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well, South Beach Diet®, and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tivity-health-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301176417.html

SOURCE Tivity Health


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)