iStar to Present at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present and participate in a moderated discussion at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:15 am ET.

The Company's presentation will be available to registered REITworld participants. Registration is complimentary and may be completed via this link. The Company will post a replay of the presentation, when available, in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.istar.com.

In addition, iStar will also be hosting an interactive breakout session following the presentation at 12:30pm ET. The breakout session will be done via Zoom and can be accessed through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section.

* * *

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-to-present-at-nareits-reitworld-2020-annual-conference-301176434.html

SOURCE iStar Inc.