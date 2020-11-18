  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Halozyme To Participate In Fireside Chat For The Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 18, 2020 | About: NAS:HALO -4.34%

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat presentation for the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. The virtual conference will be held from December 1-3, 2020.

The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available online Wednesday, November 25 in the investor relations section of the company's website at https://www.halozyme.com/investors/events-and-webcast/.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has positively impacted more than 400,000 patient lives via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion and argenx. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Contact:
Al Kildani
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
858-704-8122
[email protected]

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halozyme-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-for-the-piper-sandler-32nd-annual-virtual-healthcare-conference-301176413.html

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.


