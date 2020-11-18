SS&C Announces Common Stock Dividend of $0.14 Per Quarter

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that, consistent with the quarterly dividend policy, its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.14 per share. This is payable on December 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2020.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

