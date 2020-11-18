RM LAW Announces Investigation of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. ("HD Supply" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HDS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to HD Supply's agreement to be acquired by The Home Depot, Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, HP Supply's shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash per share.

