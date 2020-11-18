  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Qell Acquisition Corp. Securities To Commence Separate Trading

November 18, 2020 | About: NAS:QELLU +0.88%

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qell Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: QELLU) (the "Company") announced today that separate trading of its common stock and warrants underlying the Company's units would commence on or about November 23, 2020. The common stock and warrants will trade under the symbols "QELL" and "QELLW," respectively. Units not separated will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Markets under the symbol "QELLU."

(PRNewsfoto/Qell Acquisition Corp.)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for a target in the next-generation mobility, transportation and sustainable industrial technology sectors, but may pursue a target in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry, sector or geographic location. It is led by Barry Engle, a former General Motors executive.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that are detailed in the companies' registration statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, therefore, actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The companies assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qell-acquisition-corp-securities-to-commence-separate-trading-301176454.html

SOURCE Qell Acquisition Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)