Dynatrace Inc (DT) CEO Siclen John Van Sold $2 million of Shares

CEO of Dynatrace Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Siclen John Van (insider trades) sold 57,263 shares of DT on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $35.64 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Dynatrace Inc has a market cap of $10.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.47 with a P/E ratio of 126.69 and P/S ratio of 16.22.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Siclen John Van sold 57,263 shares of DT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $35.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Kevin C Burns sold 80,795 shares of DT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $35.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Global Sales Stephen J. Pace sold 686 shares of DT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $35.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.87% since.

SVP, Chief Technology Officer Bernd Greifeneder sold 1,218 shares of DT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $35.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.87% since.

Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of DT stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $34.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.81% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DT, click here