Twilio Inc (TWLO) COO George Hu Sold $2.1 million of Shares

COO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George Hu (insider trades) sold 7,359 shares of TWLO on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $282.47 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $44.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $278.93 with and P/S ratio of 25.60. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Twilio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $274.22. The price of the stock has increased by 1.72% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,341 shares of TWLO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $282.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Richard L Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TWLO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $272.16. The price of the stock has increased by 2.49% since.

Chief Product Officer Chee Chew sold 1,954 shares of TWLO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $280.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.6% since.

COO George Hu sold 7,359 shares of TWLO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $282.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.25% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 4,972 shares of TWLO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $275.22. The price of the stock has increased by 1.35% since.

COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of TWLO stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $272.35. The price of the stock has increased by 2.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TWLO, click here