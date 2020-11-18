Qualys Inc (QLYS) Chairman & CEO Philippe F Courtot Sold $8.2 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Qualys Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Philippe F Courtot (insider trades) sold 90,137 shares of QLYS on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $90.71 a share. The total sale was $8.2 million.

Qualys Inc provides cloud security and compliance solutions to organizations identifying security risks to their IT infrastructures, to protect their IT systems from cyber-attacks and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. Qualys Inc has a market cap of $3.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.17 with a P/E ratio of 41.26 and P/S ratio of 10.32. Qualys Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Qualys Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jeffrey P Hank sold 2,535 shares of QLYS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $95.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.18% since.

Pres. & Chief Product Officer Sumedh S Thakar sold 3,141 shares of QLYS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $93.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.53% since.

