Replimune Group Inc (REPL) COO Colin Love Sold $673,650 of Shares

COO of Replimune Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Colin Love (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of REPL on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $44.91 a share. The total sale was $673,650.

Replimune Group Inc has a market cap of $2.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.67 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Replimune Group Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of REPL stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $44.91. The price of the stock has increased by 8.37% since.

