Stamps.com Inc (STMP) CEO of subsidiary ShipStation James Nathan Jones Sold $5.7 million of Shares

CEO of subsidiary ShipStation of Stamps.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Nathan Jones (insider trades) sold 31,570 shares of STMP on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $180.81 a share. The total sale was $5.7 million.

Stamps.com Inc provides internet-based postage solutions. Its customers use the Company's service to mail and ship a variety of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range United States Postal Service mail classes. Stamps.com Inc has a market cap of $3.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $179.54 with a P/E ratio of 22.24 and P/S ratio of 4.71. Stamps.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Stamps.com Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Stamps.com Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 8,903 shares of STMP stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $207.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of STMP stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $227.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.01% since.

Chief Technology Officer Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of STMP stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $220.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.62% since.

Chief Sales Officer Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of STMP stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $224.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.89% since.

Chief Technology Officer Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of STMP stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $252.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 28.81% since.

