Cargurus Inc (CARG) CEO and Chairman Langley Steinert Sold $575,850 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Cargurus Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Langley Steinert (insider trades) sold 25,986 shares of CARG on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $22.16 a share. The total sale was $575,850.

CarGurus Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. It operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. CarGurus Inc has a market cap of $2.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.18 with a P/E ratio of 38.23 and P/S ratio of 4.52.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $22.16. The price of the stock has increased by 0.09% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $22.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.45% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $22.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.77% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $23.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.29% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $21.78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CARG, click here