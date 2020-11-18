Novavax Inc (NVAX) President and CEO Stanley C Erck Sold $4.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of Novavax Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stanley C Erck (insider trades) sold 52,316 shares of NVAX on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $90.65 a share. The total sale was $4.7 million.

Novavax Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Novavax Inc has a market cap of $5.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.92 with and P/S ratio of 25.33. Novavax Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Novavax Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Stanley C Erck sold 52,316 shares of NVAX stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $90.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.81% since.

