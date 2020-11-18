Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) EVPClin&Reg.Affairs&QA Richard Ruedy Sold $850,985 of Shares

EVPClin&Reg.Affairs&QA of Silk Road Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard Ruedy (insider trades) sold 14,221 shares of SILK on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $59.84 a share. The total sale was $850,985.

Silk Road Medical Inc has a market cap of $2.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.07 with and P/S ratio of 26.58. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Silk Road Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of SILK stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $63.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVPClin&Reg.Affairs&QA Richard Ruedy sold 14,221 shares of SILK stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $59.84. The price of the stock has increased by 0.38% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew S. Davis sold 6,640 shares of SILK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $61.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.12% since.

