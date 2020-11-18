Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) CEO Claudia J Merkle Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CEO of Nmi Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Claudia J Merkle (insider trades) sold 73,791 shares of NMIH on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $23.57 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

NMI Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage guaranty insurance. The company offers two types of mortgage insurance; Primary mortgage insurance and Pool insurance. NMI Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.91 with a P/E ratio of 10.14 and P/S ratio of 4.00.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Claudia J Merkle sold 73,791 shares of NMIH stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $23.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Risk Officer Robert Owen Smith sold 7,500 shares of NMIH stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $23.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.51% since.

Executive Chairman Bradley M Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMIH stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $23.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.59% since.

EVP, General Counsel William J Leatherberry sold 16,709 shares of NMIH stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $23.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.39% since.

Director James Ozanne sold 28,335 shares of NMIH stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $23.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.82% since.

SVP, Controller Julie Norberg sold 3,000 shares of NMIH stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $24.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.45% since.

