Power Integrations Inc (POWI) President and CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sold $3.5 million of Shares

President and CEO of Power Integrations Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Balu Balakrishnan (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of POWI on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $70.16 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Power Integrations Inc designs, develops and markets analog, mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in power conversion. The company's product is used in converting electricity. Power Integrations Inc has a market cap of $4.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.07 with a P/E ratio of 20.24 and P/S ratio of 9.11. The dividend yield of Power Integrations Inc stocks is 0.57%. Power Integrations Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Power Integrations Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of POWI stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $65.26. The price of the stock has increased by 4.31% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 256 shares of POWI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $69.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP Marketing Doug Bailey sold 256 shares of POWI stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $64.91. The price of the stock has increased by 4.87% since.

For the complete insider trading history of POWI, click here