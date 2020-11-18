Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) CEO Maeve O'meara Sold $658,814 of Shares

CEO of Castlight Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Maeve O'meara (insider trades) sold 577,907 shares of CSLT on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $1.14 a share. The total sale was $658,814.

Castlight Health Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make health care decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Castlight Health Inc has a market cap of $183.010 million; its shares were traded at around $1.19 with and P/S ratio of 1.22. Castlight Health Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 28.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Castlight Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Maeve O'meara sold 577,907 shares of CSLT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $1.14. The price of the stock has increased by 4.39% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO William Bondurant sold 48,844 shares of CSLT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $1.14. The price of the stock has increased by 4.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer M.p. Eric Chan sold 6,929 shares of CSLT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $1.14. The price of the stock has increased by 4.39% since.

