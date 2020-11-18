Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) CEO David Golub Bought $55,360 of Shares

CEO of Golub Capital Bdc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Golub (insider trades) bought 4,000 shares of GBDC on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $13.84 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $55,360.

Golub Capital BDC Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a market cap of $2.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.70 . The dividend yield of Golub Capital BDC Inc stocks is 8.79%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $13.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,488 shares of GBDC stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $13.62. The price of the stock has increased by 0.59% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $13.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.44% since.

CEO David Golub bought 5,871 shares of GBDC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $13.59. The price of the stock has increased by 0.81% since.

CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $13.33. The price of the stock has increased by 2.78% since.

