Pagerduty Inc (PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sold $887,100 of Shares

November 18, 2020 | About: PD -1.54%

CFO of Pagerduty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Howard Wilson (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of PD on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $29.57 a share. The total sale was $887,100.

PagerDuty Inc has a market cap of $2.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.42 with and P/S ratio of 12.04. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with PagerDuty Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PD stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $29.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.04% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Howard Wilson sold 30,000 shares of PD stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $29.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • CTO & Co-Founder Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of PD stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $29.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.
  • Senior VP, Legal and GC Stacey Giamalis sold 600 shares of PD stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.93% since.
  • Senior VP, Legal and GC Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of PD stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $30.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.1% since.
  • Senior VP, Legal and GC Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of PD stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $28.8. The price of the stock has increased by 2.15% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PD, click here

.

