Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $5.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew P Flake (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of QTWO on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $106.39 a share. The total sale was $5.3 million.

Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. It enables regional and community financial institutions to deliver a range of virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $109.22 with and P/S ratio of 14.49. Q2 Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Q2 Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 50,000 shares of QTWO stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $106.39. The price of the stock has increased by 2.66% since.

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 10,000 shares of QTWO stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $91.25. The price of the stock has increased by 19.69% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Adam D Blue sold 1,026 shares of QTWO stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $95.11. The price of the stock has increased by 14.84% since.

