Okta Inc (OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sold $5.6 million of Shares

CEO of Okta Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd Mckinnon (insider trades) sold 25,111 shares of OKTA on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $222.39 a share. The total sale was $5.6 million.
Okta Inc is an identity and access management company. Its products include Universal Directory,Single Sign-On, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management, Mobility Management, and API Access Management. Okta Inc has a market cap of $28.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $223.84 with and P/S ratio of 39.10. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Okta Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 25,111 shares of OKTA stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $222.39. The price of the stock has increased by 0.65% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with OKTA. Click here to check it out.
- OKTA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of OKTA
- Peter Lynch Chart of OKTA
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- See Remarks Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of OKTA stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $211.21. The price of the stock has increased by 5.98% since.
For the complete insider trading history of OKTA, click here.