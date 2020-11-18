  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Okta Inc (OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sold $5.6 million of Shares

November 18, 2020 | About: OKTA -1.1%

CEO of Okta Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd Mckinnon (insider trades) sold 25,111 shares of OKTA on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $222.39 a share. The total sale was $5.6 million.

Okta Inc is an identity and access management company. Its products include Universal Directory,Single Sign-On, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management, Mobility Management, and API Access Management. Okta Inc has a market cap of $28.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $223.84 with and P/S ratio of 39.10. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Okta Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 25,111 shares of OKTA stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $222.39. The price of the stock has increased by 0.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of OKTA stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $211.21. The price of the stock has increased by 5.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of OKTA, click here

.

