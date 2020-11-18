Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji Sold $600,039 of Shares

CEO of Marcus & Millichap Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hessam Nadji (insider trades) sold 17,100 shares of MMI on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $35.09 a share. The total sale was $600,039.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a national brokerage firm engaged in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a market cap of $1.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.74 with a P/E ratio of 34.64 and P/S ratio of 1.94. Marcus & Millichap Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Marcus & Millichap Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Hessam Nadji sold 9,900 shares of MMI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $34.55. The price of the stock has increased by 0.55% since.

