Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC Buys Danaher Corp, Life Storage Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Sells LogMeIn Inc, Medallia Inc, Gores Holdings IV Inc

Investment company Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Danaher Corp, Life Storage Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Boston Properties Inc, Urban Edge Properties, sells LogMeIn Inc, Medallia Inc, Gores Holdings IV Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Qorvo Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC owns 634 stocks with a total value of $722 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walleye+trading+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 100,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 10,000 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Life Storage Inc (LSI) - 92,522 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 293,167 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Boston Properties Inc (BXP) - 109,191 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1865.99%

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1246.87 and $1475.85, with an estimated average price of $1394.01. The stock is now traded at around $1569.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.76 and $111.4, with an estimated average price of $101.7. The stock is now traded at around $112.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 92,522 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 293,167 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Urban Edge Properties. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 772,787 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 338,431 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.33 and $110.39, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 54,327 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 1865.99%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.35. The stock is now traded at around $96.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 109,191 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC added to a holding in GrubHub Inc by 2521.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $70.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 84,847 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 2068.39%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 141,704 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 1184.59%. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $97.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 44,190 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 1000.49%. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.81, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 175,980 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 1770.14%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3. The stock is now traded at around $245.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 18,290 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.03 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $30.32.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gores Holdings IV Inc. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.89.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $77.67.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $18.5 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $21.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 96.46%. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $144.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC still held 1,555 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 89.15%. The sale prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47. The stock is now traded at around $298.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC still held 1,902 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 91.03%. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC still held 20,992 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 73.86%. The sale prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $170.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC still held 8,063 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 73.02%. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $237.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC still held 5,449 shares as of .

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in GigCapital3 Inc by 93.65%. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC still held 23,945 shares as of .