Suvretta Capital Management, Llc Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, McKesson Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Suvretta Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Fiserv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Nike Inc, sells Baxter International Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, McKesson Corp, Centene Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Suvretta Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Suvretta Capital Management, Llc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 971,335 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 131,060 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.18% Facebook Inc (FB) - 839,323 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.71% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 886,580 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.63% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 2,110,940 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $267.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 470,440 shares as of .

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $250.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 624,380 shares as of .

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $107.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 1,298,160 shares as of .

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $109.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 814,600 shares as of .

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 674,910 shares as of .

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 3,992,429 shares as of .

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3105.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 131,060 shares as of .

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 100.80%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $131.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,335,922 shares as of .

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 43.63%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $208.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 886,580 shares as of .

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II by 237.73%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $12.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,100,000 shares as of .

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 70.46%. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $199.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 678,500 shares as of .

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 70.62%. The purchase prices were between $42.39 and $62.8, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,933,637 shares as of .

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $78.57 and $94.87, with an estimated average price of $88.37.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3.