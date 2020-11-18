  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, McKesson Corp

November 18, 2020 | About: AMZN -0.96% NKE -0.44% DG -0.09% IPOB +1.03% LH -2.8% PLAN +1.13% APD +0.53% EL -2.58% FISV -1.8% MDT -0.61% CPRT -0.19% TPR -1.69%

New York, NY, based Investment company Suvretta Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Fiserv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Nike Inc, sells Baxter International Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, McKesson Corp, Centene Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Suvretta Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Suvretta Capital Management, Llc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 971,335 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 131,060 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.18%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 839,323 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.71%
  4. Dollar General Corp (DG) - 886,580 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.63%
  5. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 2,110,940 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $267.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 470,440 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $250.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 624,380 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $107.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 1,298,160 shares as of .

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $109.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 814,600 shares as of .

New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 674,910 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 3,992,429 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3105.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 131,060 shares as of .

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 100.80%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $131.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,335,922 shares as of .

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 43.63%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $208.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 886,580 shares as of .

Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II (IPOB)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II by 237.73%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $12.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,100,000 shares as of .

Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 70.46%. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $199.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 678,500 shares as of .

Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 70.62%. The purchase prices were between $42.39 and $62.8, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,933,637 shares as of .

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.

Sold Out: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $78.57 and $94.87, with an estimated average price of $88.37.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3.



