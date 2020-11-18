Weber Alan W Buys Atkore International Group Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, IEC Electronics Corp, Sells KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Garrett Motion Inc

Armonk, NY, based Investment company Weber Alan W (Current Portfolio) buys Atkore International Group Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, IEC Electronics Corp, sells KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, SilverSun Technologies Inc, Mobile Mini Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weber Alan W. As of 2020Q3, Weber Alan W owns 77 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ATKR, WSC,

ATKR, WSC, Added Positions: RDNT, TCS, VCTR, BXC, IEC,

RDNT, TCS, VCTR, BXC, IEC, Reduced Positions: SPWH, BMCH, XPEL, GTXMQ, HZN,

SPWH, BMCH, XPEL, GTXMQ, HZN, Sold Out: KLXE, SSNT, MINI, SYPR, GCAP,

RadNet Inc (RDNT) - 3,321,721 shares, 24.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.51% Kraton Corp (KRA) - 904,087 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Dana Inc (DAN) - 1,217,493 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Fluent Inc (FLNT) - 5,821,219 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 240,250 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.13%

Weber Alan W initiated holding in Atkore International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $27.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Weber Alan W initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,749 shares as of .

Weber Alan W added to a holding in IEC Electronics Corp by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of .

Weber Alan W sold out a holding in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.12 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $8.13.

Weber Alan W sold out a holding in SilverSun Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $2.06 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $2.86.

Weber Alan W sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Weber Alan W sold out a holding in Sypris Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $0.72 and $1.85, with an estimated average price of $1.04.

Weber Alan W sold out a holding in GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $6.09.