Steinberg Asset Management Llc Buys Golar LNG, Viasat Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Sells Watford Holdings

New York, NY, based Investment company Steinberg Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Golar LNG, Viasat Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Genpact, sells Watford Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steinberg Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Steinberg Asset Management Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) - 1,214,803 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 1,515,164 shares, 14.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,671 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 123,147 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 26,183 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $269.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,726 shares as of .

Steinberg Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $42.71, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,090 shares as of .

Steinberg Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.19 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $14.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 34,250 shares as of .

Steinberg Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $356.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 746 shares as of .

Steinberg Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $454.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 490 shares as of .

Steinberg Asset Management Llc initiated holding in GasLog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.62 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $3.04. The stock is now traded at around $2.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of .

Steinberg Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $13.91, with an estimated average price of $8.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,515,164 shares as of .

Steinberg Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Viasat Inc by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 94,429 shares as of .

Steinberg Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 199.46%. The purchase prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96. The stock is now traded at around $169.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,971 shares as of .

Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Watford Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.88 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $18.23.