Standard General L.P. Buys Turning Point Brands Inc, Nabors Industries, Precision Drilling Corp, Sells Standard Diversified Inc, International Game Technology PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Standard General L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Turning Point Brands Inc, Nabors Industries, Precision Drilling Corp, sells Standard Diversified Inc, International Game Technology PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Standard General L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Standard General L.P. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 16,920,844 shares, 42.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) - 6,442,280 shares, 38.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1158.85% National CineMedia Inc (NCMI) - 19,417,990 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 9,638,762 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) - 4,945,660 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39%

Standard General L.P. initiated holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $42.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 133,704 shares as of .

Standard General L.P. added to a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc by 1158.85%. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $33.75, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.55%. The holding were 6,442,280 shares as of .

Standard General L.P. added to a holding in Precision Drilling Corp by 116.21%. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $16.22, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 290,148 shares as of .

Standard General L.P. sold out a holding in Standard Diversified Inc. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $15, with an estimated average price of $13.95.