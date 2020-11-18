Spyglass Capital Management LLC Buys Beyond Meat Inc, Lyft Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc

Investment company Spyglass Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Beyond Meat Inc, Lyft Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Square Inc, sells DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spyglass Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Spyglass Capital Management LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BYND,

BYND, Added Positions: LYFT, PFPT, ULTA, SQ, EXAS, CMG, SPLK, TWTR, SVMK, GDDY, PCRX, BFAM, FIVE, ASND, AMG, NTNX, MTN, ANET, TDG, ROKU, PANW, RDFN, EVBG, EQIX,

LYFT, PFPT, ULTA, SQ, EXAS, CMG, SPLK, TWTR, SVMK, GDDY, PCRX, BFAM, FIVE, ASND, AMG, NTNX, MTN, ANET, TDG, ROKU, PANW, RDFN, EVBG, EQIX, Sold Out: DOCU,

Square Inc (SQ) - 812,364 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.26% Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 1,127,355 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.09% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 88,287 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.98% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 2,465,794 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.10% Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 581,346 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.03%

Spyglass Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38. The stock is now traded at around $134.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 327,577 shares as of .

Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 103.43%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 2,920,679 shares as of .

Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 51.37%. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $97.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 772,713 shares as of .

Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 36.15%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $274.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 411,548 shares as of .

Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $185.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 812,364 shares as of .

Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $112.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,127,355 shares as of .

Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,465,794 shares as of .

Spyglass Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45.