  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cumberland Associates Llc Buys Virtusa Corp, Western Digital Corp, Everi Holdings Inc, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Steelcase Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: EVRI -0.92% MU -2.02% C +0.63% VRTU +0.01% WDC -0.54% KAR +2.01% VXX +2.95% LCA +3.96% VIAC +1.27% SCS -2.51% HCHC -2.97% ATI -0.15%

New York, NY, based Investment company Cumberland Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Virtusa Corp, Western Digital Corp, Everi Holdings Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Steelcase Inc, HC2 Holdings Inc, Extreme Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cumberland Associates Llc. As of 2020Q3, Cumberland Associates Llc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $19 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cumberland+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 65,800 shares, 16.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.88%
  2. GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) - 29,938 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 145,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.64%
  4. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 85,582 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
  5. Virtusa Corp (VRTU) - 22,600 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Virtusa Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 22,600 shares as of .

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX)

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings II Inc (LCA)

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

Added: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 163.64%. The purchase prices were between $4.66 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $6.92. The stock is now traded at around $10.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of .

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 143.75%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of .

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76.

Sold Out: Steelcase Inc (SCS)

Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in Steelcase Inc. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $10.74.

Sold Out: HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)

Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in HC2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $3.21, with an estimated average price of $2.7.

Sold Out: Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)

Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.28 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $9.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:

1. CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)