Cumberland Associates Llc Buys Virtusa Corp, Western Digital Corp, Everi Holdings Inc, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Steelcase Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Cumberland Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Virtusa Corp, Western Digital Corp, Everi Holdings Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Steelcase Inc, HC2 Holdings Inc, Extreme Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cumberland Associates Llc. As of 2020Q3, Cumberland Associates Llc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $19 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VRTU, WDC, KAR, VXX, LCA,
- Added Positions: EVRI, MU, C, HSC, INFN, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: LVS, EXTR, VLRS, MX,
- Sold Out: VIAC, SCS, HCHC, ATI,
For the details of CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cumberland+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC
- Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 65,800 shares, 16.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.88%
- GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) - 29,938 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio.
- Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 145,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.64%
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 85,582 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
- Virtusa Corp (VRTU) - 22,600 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Virtusa Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 22,600 shares as of .New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of .New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of .New Purchase: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX)
Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings II Inc (LCA)
Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .Added: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)
Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 163.64%. The purchase prices were between $4.66 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $6.92. The stock is now traded at around $10.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of .Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 143.75%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of .Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76.Sold Out: Steelcase Inc (SCS)
Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in Steelcase Inc. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $10.74.Sold Out: HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)
Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in HC2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $3.21, with an estimated average price of $2.7.Sold Out: Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)
Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.28 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $9.22.
