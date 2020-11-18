  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Contango Ore Inc (CTGO) President and CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van Bought $1.1 million of Shares

November 18, 2020 | About: CTGO +5.26%

President and CEO of Contango Ore Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van (insider trades) bought 70,000 shares of CTGO on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $15 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.1 million.

Contango Ore Inc is a gold exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration of gold ore and rare earth elements in the State of Alaska. Contango Ore Inc has a market cap of $89.920 million; its shares were traded at around $15.00 . Contango Ore Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Contango Ore Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van bought 70,000 shares of CTGO stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Leah S Gaines sold 5,000 shares of CTGO stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Joseph S Compofelice sold 35,000 shares of CTGO stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.
  • Director Richard Shortz sold 25,000 shares of CTGO stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

