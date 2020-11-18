  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Snap Inc (SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sold $2.5 million of Shares

November 18, 2020 | About: SNAP +3.46%

CFO of Snap Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Derek Andersen (insider trades) sold 64,630 shares of SNAP on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $39.21 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Snap Inc is a camera application developer. Its main product is Snapchat, a camera application created to help people communicate through short videos and images. It also offers Spectacles, which are camera-enabled sunglasses. Snap Inc has a market cap of $60.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.63 with and P/S ratio of 27.12.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of SNAP stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $39.21. The price of the stock has increased by 3.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior VP, Engineering Jerry James Hunter sold 150,044 shares of SNAP stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $39.74. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.
  • Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman sold 51,245 shares of SNAP stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $39.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.
  • Chief Strategy Officer Jared Grusd sold 53,013 shares of SNAP stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $39.35. The price of the stock has increased by 3.25% since.
  • General Counsel Michael J. O'sullivan sold 82,465 shares of SNAP stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $39.6. The price of the stock has increased by 2.6% since.
  • Director Poppy Thorpe sold 6,384 shares of SNAP stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $37. The price of the stock has increased by 9.81% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SNAP, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)