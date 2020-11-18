  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (AMK) EVP, Chief Investment Officer Jeremiah H Chafkin Sold $652,952 of Shares

November 18, 2020 | About: AMK -3.96%

EVP, Chief Investment Officer of Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeremiah H Chafkin (insider trades) sold 26,446 shares of AMK on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $24.69 a share. The total sale was $652,952.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.03 with and P/S ratio of 3.66.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Investment Officer Jeremiah H Chafkin sold 26,446 shares of AMK stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $24.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.67% since.
  • EVP, Chief Investment Officer Jeremiah H Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of AMK stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $23. The price of the stock has increased by 4.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)