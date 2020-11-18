Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (AMK) EVP, Chief Investment Officer Jeremiah H Chafkin Sold $652,952 of Shares

EVP, Chief Investment Officer of Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeremiah H Chafkin (insider trades) sold 26,446 shares of AMK on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $24.69 a share. The total sale was $652,952.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.03 with and P/S ratio of 3.66.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Investment Officer Jeremiah H Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of AMK stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $23. The price of the stock has increased by 4.48% since.

