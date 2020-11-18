Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) EVP & CFO Lewis Chew Sold $2.7 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Dolby Laboratories Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lewis Chew (insider trades) sold 30,652 shares of DLB on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $89.37 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Dolby Laboratories Inc is an audio and imaging technologies company that transforms entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work and on mobile devices. It derives its revenue from licensing audio technologies. Dolby Laboratories Inc has a market cap of $8.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.81 with a P/E ratio of 39.47 and P/S ratio of 7.85. The dividend yield of Dolby Laboratories Inc stocks is 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Dolby Laboratories Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Kevin J Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of DLB stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $85. The price of the stock has increased by 4.48% since.

President and CEO Kevin J Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of DLB stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $80. The price of the stock has increased by 11.01% since.

President and CEO Kevin J Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of DLB stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 18.41% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,652 shares of DLB stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $89.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Advanced Technology Group Steven E Forshay sold 23,531 shares of DLB stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $89.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.26% since.

Director Peter C Gotcher sold 8,004 shares of DLB stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $87.42. The price of the stock has increased by 1.59% since.

SVP, Consumer Entertainment Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of DLB stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $87.2. The price of the stock has increased by 1.85% since.

EVP, GEN. COUN. & SECRTY Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of DLB stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $80. The price of the stock has increased by 11.01% since.

EVP, GEN. COUN. & SECRTY Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of DLB stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $76. The price of the stock has increased by 16.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DLB, click here