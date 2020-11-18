  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Unity Software Inc (U) SVP and CFO Kim Jabal Sold $4.3 million of Shares

November 18, 2020 | About: U -2.58%

SVP and CFO of Unity Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kim Jabal (insider trades) sold 40,511 shares of U on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $106.94 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Unity Software Inc has a market cap of $31.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $115.01 with and P/S ratio of 33.62.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 1,899,317 shares of U stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $46.13.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP and CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of U stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $106.94. The price of the stock has increased by 7.55% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP & Chief Product Officer Brett Bibby sold 131,700 shares of U stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $112.24. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.
  • SVP & GM Create Solution Dave Rhodes sold 58,468 shares of U stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $108.87. The price of the stock has increased by 5.64% since.
  • SVP & GM, Operate Solutions Ingrid Lestiyo sold 23,270 shares of U stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $113.58. The price of the stock has increased by 1.26% since.
  • SVP, CLO & GC & Corp Sec'y Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of U stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $109. The price of the stock has increased by 5.51% since.
  • SVP, Research & Development Ralph Hauwert sold 18,000 shares of U stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $109. The price of the stock has increased by 5.51% since.

For the complete insider trading history of U, click here

.

Comments

