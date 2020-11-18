Model N Inc (MODN) CEO Jason Blessing Sold $562,841 of Shares

CEO of Model N Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Blessing (insider trades) sold 17,885 shares of MODN on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $31.47 a share. The total sale was $562,841.

Model N Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for life science and technology companies. Its portfolio includes Revenue Cloud, Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for MedTech and Revenue Cloud for High Tech. Model N Inc has a market cap of $1.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.16 with and P/S ratio of 6.79. Model N Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 43.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Model N Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP & Chief Revenue Officer Christopher Lyon sold 8,661 shares of MODN stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $31.53. The price of the stock has increased by 2% since.

SVP, Chief People Officer Laura Selig sold 1,441 shares of MODN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $31.47. The price of the stock has increased by 2.19% since.

SVP & Chief Product Officer Suresh Kannan sold 3,439 shares of MODN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $31.47. The price of the stock has increased by 2.19% since.

SVP & Chief Marketing Officer Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of MODN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $31.47. The price of the stock has increased by 2.19% since.

SVP, Global Services Mark, Albert Anderson, sold 2,097 shares of MODN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $31.47. The price of the stock has increased by 2.19% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MODN, click here