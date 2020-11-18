  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd Buys Pure Storage Inc, Twitter Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells American International Group Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: TWTR +1.12% PSTG -1.23% PM -1.16% AIG +0.34%

Investment company Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Pure Storage Inc, Twitter Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, sells American International Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/turiya+advisors+asia+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd
  1. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 936,133 shares, 28.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.01%
  2. Vale SA (VALE) - 7,919,200 shares, 25.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  3. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 1,358,378 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.24%
  4. AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 653,684 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.23%
  5. Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) - 2,020,300 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.45%. The holding were 2,020,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $77.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of .

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 55.24%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.54%. The holding were 1,358,378 shares as of .

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd. Also check out:

1. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)