Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd Buys Pure Storage Inc, Twitter Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells American International Group Inc

Investment company Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Pure Storage Inc, Twitter Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, sells American International Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PSTG, PM,

PSTG, PM, Added Positions: TWTR, AGCO,

TWTR, AGCO, Reduced Positions: Z, VALE,

Z, VALE, Sold Out: AIG,

Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 936,133 shares, 28.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.01% Vale SA (VALE) - 7,919,200 shares, 25.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 1,358,378 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.24% AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 653,684 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.23% Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) - 2,020,300 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. New Position

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.45%. The holding were 2,020,300 shares as of .

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $77.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of .

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 55.24%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.54%. The holding were 1,358,378 shares as of .

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8.