S. R. Schill & Associates Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Medical Properties Trust Inc

Mercer Island, WA, based Investment company S. R. Schill & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat, 3M Co, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Medical Properties Trust Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, PROSHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S. R. Schill & Associates. As of 2020Q3, S. R. Schill & Associates owns 73 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTWO, SPLG, EEM, MOAT, MMM, IBM, MO, CAT, WCLD, KMB, KBH, TSLA, IHI, JPST, VOOG, NX,

VTWO, SPLG, EEM, MOAT, MMM, IBM, MO, CAT, WCLD, KMB, KBH, TSLA, IHI, JPST, VOOG, NX, Added Positions: SPTS, USRT, AMZN, GUNR, AVGO, ABBV, MSFT, DHR, GOOGL, DIS, COST, DPG,

SPTS, USRT, AMZN, GUNR, AVGO, ABBV, MSFT, DHR, GOOGL, DIS, COST, DPG, Reduced Positions: XLK, REGL, INTC, T, ABT, TMO, NVDA, SPTL, NFLX, AAPL, JNJ, PLD, UNH, STWD, BIV, IEI, SHY,

XLK, REGL, INTC, T, ABT, TMO, NVDA, SPTL, NFLX, AAPL, JNJ, PLD, UNH, STWD, BIV, IEI, SHY, Sold Out: ELR, SPSM, MPW, IHE, CVX, EA, TSM,

For the details of S. R. Schill & Associates's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s.+r.+schill+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 331,027 shares, 28.63% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 264,526 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 100,734 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 308,924 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. New Position (ITE) - 347,188 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $112.16 and $127.7, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $142.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.32%. The holding were 100,734 shares as of .

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 308,924 shares as of .

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 63,803 shares as of .

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 30,599 shares as of .

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $171.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,579 shares as of .

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $116.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,481 shares as of .

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.86.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $153.47 and $167.52, with an estimated average price of $161.15.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17.

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 86.3%. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $120.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. S. R. Schill & Associates still held 2,636 shares as of .

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 30.34%. The sale prices were between $50.83 and $56.94, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $60.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. S. R. Schill & Associates still held 54,211 shares as of .

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 27.76%. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. S. R. Schill & Associates still held 15,805 shares as of .

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.39%. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. S. R. Schill & Associates still held 32,922 shares as of .

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 21.2%. The sale prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. S. R. Schill & Associates still held 9,145 shares as of .

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 33.19%. The sale prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $454.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. S. R. Schill & Associates still held 1,055 shares as of .