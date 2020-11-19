Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC Buys Sandstorm Gold, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, Bank of Nova Scotia, Sells Metalla Royalty & Streaming, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Equinox Gold Corp

Investment company Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sandstorm Gold, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, Bank of Nova Scotia, Maverix Metals Inc, BP PLC, sells Metalla Royalty & Streaming, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Equinox Gold Corp, Osisko Gold Royalties, BCE Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $394 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BP, ARCE, PHYS, API, GTH, VOD, EXK, SVM,

BP, ARCE, PHYS, API, GTH, VOD, EXK, SVM, Added Positions: SAND, BVN, BNS, MMX, GOLD, FNV, NTR, BTG, BTI, AEM, RGLD, DEO, KGC, GFI, EQNR, TOT, PAAS, FSM, PSLV, SKM, CNI, EMX, BIDU,

SAND, BVN, BNS, MMX, GOLD, FNV, NTR, BTG, BTI, AEM, RGLD, DEO, KGC, GFI, EQNR, TOT, PAAS, FSM, PSLV, SKM, CNI, EMX, BIDU, Reduced Positions: MTA, RDS.A, EQX, OR, BCE, GDXJ, WPM, AAU, VGZ,

MTA, RDS.A, EQX, OR, BCE, GDXJ, WPM, AAU, VGZ, Sold Out: ALC, GDX,

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 625,209 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,385,951 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59% Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) - 3,144,098 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) - 2,948,324 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 199,397 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88%

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 138,464 shares as of .

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,200 shares as of .

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 61,669 shares as of .

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.32 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of .

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Genetron Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,230 shares as of .

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.32 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,136 shares as of .

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd by 216.50%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $7.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,716,683 shares as of .

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc by 168.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.08 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 440,322 shares as of .

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 231.13%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $48.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 109,625 shares as of .

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Maverix Metals Inc by 167.75%. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 911,313 shares as of .

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 153,991 shares as of .

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 273.36%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $149.93, with an estimated average price of $137.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,846 shares as of .

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76.