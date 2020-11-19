Performa Ltd (US), LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Performa Ltd (US), LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Performa Ltd (US), LLC. As of 2020Q3, Performa Ltd (US), LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWP, VBR,

IWP, VBR, Added Positions: SPY, SPYV, VBK,

SPY, SPYV, VBK, Reduced Positions: IWN,

IWN, Sold Out: HYG,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 318,551 shares, 91.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 142,977 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.33% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK) - 12,659 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43% ISHARES TRUST (IWN) - 16,755 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.21% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 22,565 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio.

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $186.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,077 shares as of .

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $131.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of .

Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 142,977 shares as of .

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12.