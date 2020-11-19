  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

VR Advisory Services Ltd Buys FirstEnergy Corp, AerCap Holdings NV, Diamond S Shipping Inc, Sells Yandex NV, Cimarex Energy Co

November 19, 2020 | About: DSSI +1.77% FE -0.66% AER -1.11% YNDX +0.37% XEC -2.07%

George Town, Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company VR Advisory Services Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, AerCap Holdings NV, Diamond S Shipping Inc, sells Yandex NV, Cimarex Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VR Advisory Services Ltd. As of 2020Q3, VR Advisory Services Ltd owns 18 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VR Advisory Services Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vr+advisory+services+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VR Advisory Services Ltd
  1. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 1,407,937 shares, 38.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Pampa Energia SA (PAM) - 1,507,089 shares, 29.74% of the total portfolio.
  3. AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) - 408,400 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio.
  4. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS) - 1,865,034 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio.
  5. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) - 1,510,065 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 38.62%. The holding were 1,407,937 shares as of .

New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $39.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Added: Diamond S Shipping Inc (DSSI)

VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in Diamond S Shipping Inc by 35.99%. The purchase prices were between $6.68 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $6.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52.

Sold Out: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $23.35 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of VR Advisory Services Ltd. Also check out:

1. VR Advisory Services Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. VR Advisory Services Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VR Advisory Services Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VR Advisory Services Ltd keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)