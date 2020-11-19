VR Advisory Services Ltd Buys FirstEnergy Corp, AerCap Holdings NV, Diamond S Shipping Inc, Sells Yandex NV, Cimarex Energy Co

George Town, Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company VR Advisory Services Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, AerCap Holdings NV, Diamond S Shipping Inc, sells Yandex NV, Cimarex Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VR Advisory Services Ltd. As of 2020Q3, VR Advisory Services Ltd owns 18 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 1,407,937 shares, 38.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pampa Energia SA (PAM) - 1,507,089 shares, 29.74% of the total portfolio.
- AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) - 408,400 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio.
- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS) - 1,865,034 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio.
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) - 1,510,065 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 38.62%. The holding were 1,407,937 shares as of .New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $39.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .Added: Diamond S Shipping Inc (DSSI)
VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in Diamond S Shipping Inc by 35.99%. The purchase prices were between $6.68 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $6.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52.Sold Out: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $23.35 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.
