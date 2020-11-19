Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys CME Group Inc, Amgen Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells PulteGroup Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Twilio Inc

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Peloton Wealth Strategists (Current Portfolio) buys CME Group Inc, Amgen Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Unilever PLC, Sonos Inc, sells PulteGroup Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Twilio Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Ventas Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peloton Wealth Strategists. As of 2020Q3, Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 61 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Mastercard Inc (MA) - 30,006 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 27,397 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 14,079 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 31,286 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,484 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $165.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 9,915 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $14.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,315 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $137.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $224.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,305 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,377 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $269.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 850 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 526.84%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $227.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,143 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $69.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 66,135 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 115.86%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 21,910 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $295.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,095 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.