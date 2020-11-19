Jackson Square Capital, Llc Buys Varonis Systems Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Workday Inc, NetApp Inc, Intel Corp

Investment company Jackson Square Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Varonis Systems Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Workday Inc, NetApp Inc, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Square Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Jackson Square Capital, Llc owns 348 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VRNS, JAMF, JAMF, AEO, LB, MTCH, SIVB, IAC, PNR, STT, EMR, SYY, ENPH, EV, LYB, NOVA, ACC, NSC, MIK, ULTA, SCHB, OTIS, ERIC, LUV, JKE, ARNA, HPQ, DNLI, HPE, VTI, IEMG, AGG, DXC, SCHD, AON, SCHF, IWX, TYME, ITB, PRSP, JKF, BIDU, VIG, IBB, IWR,

SBAC, BRK.B, APD, FIS, TMO, PPG, CMCSA, LULU, FDX, CDNS, HON, FRC, PCAR, DG, TENB, GLW, RNG, CF, ACN, MRVL, QCOM, GPC, ABT, CCI, LIN, EMN, MDT, BAC, CVS, UN, JNJ, CRM, ETN, HUM, NKE, CCOI, LLY, QTS, ITW, CMP, TT, VZ, FIVN, FEZ, FB, DD, NTR, NET, VFC, MSFT, MCK, KMB, TROX, SPY, TMUS, KO, STAG, AVGO, PG, UNP, PEP, BABA, IYF, IWS, NOBL, ABBV, QRVO, OLLI, MGP, BHP, IWM, VWO, XLI, MET, HYG, IAU, EQIX, BIO, IFF, TELL, CAT, XLK, ILMN, DIS, AMD, ISRG, Reduced Positions: WDAY, NTAP, INTC, CSCO, SPLK, DOCU, JPM, OKTA, DVAX, NICE, CRWD, CIEN, DXCM, AVLR, AMZN, UNH, AXTA, MDB, MRK, AAPL, NVDA, PYPL, BAX, AKAM, ZM, V, FISV, IR, UPWK, KLAC, ADBE, T, TDOC, ASND, PODD, IHI, BMY, VMW, NEM, NVO, MDLZ, NFLX, CHTR, BURL, IGV, XLV, XOM, SHOP, DVY, PFE, NEO, IVW, DHS, ICLR, CB, NVS, ADSK, SQ, NEE, CONE, MS, KHC, LMT, INFO, ICE, SLB, SNN, UL, PENN, OTEX, BBBY,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,590 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,035 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,060 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 32,810 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61% Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 14,618 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $125.74, with an estimated average price of $111.67. The stock is now traded at around $118.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 32,287 shares as of .

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $32.3 and $41.28, with an estimated average price of $37.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,756 shares as of .

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,290 shares as of .

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,194 shares as of .

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,387 shares as of .

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 2377.85%. The purchase prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47. The stock is now traded at around $298.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,692 shares as of .

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $230.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 17,613 shares as of .

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 602.60%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $267.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of .

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 33.36%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 24,012 shares as of .

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 140.07%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84. The stock is now traded at around $142.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,969 shares as of .

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $336.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,921 shares as of .

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.