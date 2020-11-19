  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Jackson Square Capital, Llc Buys Varonis Systems Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Workday Inc, NetApp Inc, Intel Corp

November 19, 2020 | About: SBAC +0.07% BRK.B -1.33% APD +0.53% FIS -1.36% PPG -0.33% LULU -0.49% VRNS -0.15% JAMF +3.16% JAMF +3.16% LB -5.19% AEO +1.33%

Investment company Jackson Square Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Varonis Systems Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Workday Inc, NetApp Inc, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Square Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Jackson Square Capital, Llc owns 348 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson+square+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,590 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,035 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,060 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  4. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 32,810 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
  5. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 14,618 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
New Purchase: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $125.74, with an estimated average price of $111.67. The stock is now traded at around $118.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 32,287 shares as of .

New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $32.3 and $41.28, with an estimated average price of $37.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,756 shares as of .

New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $32.3 and $41.28, with an estimated average price of $37.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,756 shares as of .

New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,290 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,194 shares as of .

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,387 shares as of .

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 2377.85%. The purchase prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47. The stock is now traded at around $298.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,692 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $230.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 17,613 shares as of .

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 602.60%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $267.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of .

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 33.36%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 24,012 shares as of .

Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 140.07%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84. The stock is now traded at around $142.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,969 shares as of .

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $336.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,921 shares as of .

Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Sold Out: Principia Biopharma Inc (PRNB)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.



Here is the complete portfolio of JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)