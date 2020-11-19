  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. Buys AbbVie Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

November 19, 2020 | About: ABBV -0.49% ACN -1.68% PGX -0.2% MMM -1.29% ADBE -1.81% ABT -2.91% SCHG -0.91% SCHA -1.21% SCHM -1.11% IEUR -0.51% IVE -1.26%

Houston, TX, based Investment company Sunbelt Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Accenture PLC, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunbelt Securities, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Sunbelt Securities, Inc. owns 299 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sunbelt Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sunbelt+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sunbelt Securities, Inc.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,086 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.86%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,361 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  3. ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 500,963 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 87,178 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.01%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 34,356 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $120.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 30,509 shares as of .

New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $64.18 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $80.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 37,296 shares as of .

New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $63.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 45,704 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEUR)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.04 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $48.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 33,095 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVE)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,169 shares as of .

New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHE)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 43,219 shares as of .

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 101.01%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 87,178 shares as of .

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 98.90%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $239.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 17,308 shares as of .

Added: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (PGX)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 414.44%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 135,762 shares as of .

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 118.53%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $171.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 16,333 shares as of .

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 133.83%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $459.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,859 shares as of .

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 80.80%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,291 shares as of .

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (HEFA)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $27.72.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25.

Sold Out: JPMORGAN CHASE &CO (AMJ)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMORGAN CHASE &CO. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $12.32.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sunbelt Securities, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Sunbelt Securities, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sunbelt Securities, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sunbelt Securities, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sunbelt Securities, Inc. keeps buying

Comments

