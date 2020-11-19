  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Garde Capital, Inc. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Starbucks Corp, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL

November 19, 2020 | About: VNQ -1.94% SUSA -1% SBUX -0.7% UBER +0.45% ESGD -0.53% XLE -2.91% VYM -1.1% LUV -0.13% SLV -0.84% SRVR -0.59% SGT +0% P +0%

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Garde Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Starbucks Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garde Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Garde Capital, Inc. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $566 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garde Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garde+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garde Capital, Inc.
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 489,427 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 803,506 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33%
  3. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK) - 612,238 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92%
  4. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VPL) - 366,203 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 154,479 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.05%
New Purchase: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,929 shares as of .

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,570 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,426 shares as of .

New Purchase: PACER FDS TR (SRVR)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in PACER FDS TR. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $37.76, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,488 shares as of .

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $162.9, with an estimated average price of $141.98. The stock is now traded at around $147.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,456 shares as of .

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 261,926 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SUSA)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 134.66%. The purchase prices were between $134.26 and $157, with an estimated average price of $144.38. The stock is now traded at around $156.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,085 shares as of .

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,988 shares as of .

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 43.88%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,573 shares as of .

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 130.82%. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,072 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 87,443 shares as of .

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54.

Sold Out: VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL. The sale prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88.

Sold Out: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $77.69 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $79.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Garde Capital, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Garde Capital, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Garde Capital, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Garde Capital, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Garde Capital, Inc. keeps buying

Comments

