Garde Capital, Inc. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Starbucks Corp, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Garde Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Starbucks Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garde Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Garde Capital, Inc. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $566 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VYM, LUV, SGT, PLTR, ESGE, SLV, SRVR, IDXX, MDLZ, NSRGY, DMYT, GDX, SCHC, 0GV, CYDY, MVEN,

VYM, LUV, SGT, PLTR, ESGE, SLV, SRVR, IDXX, MDLZ, NSRGY, DMYT, GDX, SCHC, 0GV, CYDY, MVEN, Added Positions: VTV, VUG, VNQ, VB, VGK, VWO, VPL, SUSA, QQQ, SBUX, SCHV, UBER, ESGD, XLE, MSFT, VEA, EXPE, GOOGL, ALK, TMUS, AAPL, AMZN, JPM, CVX, BA, SCHG, XOM, TLRY, IAU, GLD, JNJ, VBR, BRK.B, MO, VV, PM, VGT, COST, DBX, IWN, IWM,

VTV, VUG, VNQ, VB, VGK, VWO, VPL, SUSA, QQQ, SBUX, SCHV, UBER, ESGD, XLE, MSFT, VEA, EXPE, GOOGL, ALK, TMUS, AAPL, AMZN, JPM, CVX, BA, SCHG, XOM, TLRY, IAU, GLD, JNJ, VBR, BRK.B, MO, VV, PM, VGT, COST, DBX, IWN, IWM, Reduced Positions: VTI, SCHH, GNR, SPY, GUNR, TSLA, GOOG, IYR, FB, BOX, SCHX, IJR, SCHE, AXP, PEP, VEU, BMY, SCHB, IWD, ADBE, PYPL, BABA, TXN,

VTI, SCHH, GNR, SPY, GUNR, TSLA, GOOG, IYR, FB, BOX, SCHX, IJR, SCHE, AXP, PEP, VEU, BMY, SCHB, IWD, ADBE, PYPL, BABA, TXN, Sold Out: BND, VGIT, VTEB, VTIP, VCSH, VWOB, AGG, MUB, SCHZ, CMF, BNDX, BSV, EMB, VCIT, VGSH, STIP, JWN, FLOT, TIP, HYD, SCHP, SCHO, USHY, SUB, VT, SGEN, VDE,

For the details of Garde Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garde+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 489,427 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 803,506 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK) - 612,238 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VPL) - 366,203 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 154,479 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.05%

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,929 shares as of .

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,570 shares as of .

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,426 shares as of .

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in PACER FDS TR. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $37.76, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,488 shares as of .

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $162.9, with an estimated average price of $141.98. The stock is now traded at around $147.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,456 shares as of .

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of .

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 261,926 shares as of .

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 134.66%. The purchase prices were between $134.26 and $157, with an estimated average price of $144.38. The stock is now traded at around $156.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,085 shares as of .

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,988 shares as of .

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 43.88%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,573 shares as of .

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 130.82%. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,072 shares as of .

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 87,443 shares as of .

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL. The sale prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $77.69 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $79.85.