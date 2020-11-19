Siena Capital Management, LLC Buys Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Inc (MD), Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Bank Southside VA Corp, Sells FFD Financial Corp, South Atlantic Bancshares Inc, Bay Banks of Virginia Inc

Investment company Siena Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Inc (MD), Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Bank Southside VA Corp, sells FFD Financial Corp, South Atlantic Bancshares Inc, Bay Banks of Virginia Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Siena Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Siena Capital Management, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FMFG,

FMFG, Added Positions: EBTC, HTBK, MCBC, PBNK, TRCY, BSSC,

EBTC, HTBK, MCBC, PBNK, TRCY, BSSC, Reduced Positions: FCNCB, EXSR, MFGI, FXNC, YRKB, SABK, ORPB, SOBS, BAYK, TYFG, OXBC, IOFB, FCCY, SEBC, FSRL, SMAL, BRBS, GNRV, TSBK, FBVA, MDVT, TWCF, UNTN, SRYB, CNND,

FCNCB, EXSR, MFGI, FXNC, YRKB, SABK, ORPB, SOBS, BAYK, TYFG, OXBC, IOFB, FCCY, SEBC, FSRL, SMAL, BRBS, GNRV, TSBK, FBVA, MDVT, TWCF, UNTN, SRYB, CNND, Sold Out: FFDF,

Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 69,895 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.84% First National of Nebraska Inc (FINN) - 715 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCB) - 23,958 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.75% Southern Bancshares NC Inc (SBNC) - 1,944 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) - 265,369 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio.

Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Inc (MD). The purchase prices were between $13 and $14, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 122,768 shares as of .

Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Bancorp Inc by 160.57%. The purchase prices were between $20.01 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $21.78. The stock is now traded at around $25.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 93,202 shares as of .

Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank Southside VA Corp by 450.00%. The purchase prices were between $207 and $230, with an estimated average price of $223.44. The stock is now traded at around $222.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 220 shares as of .

Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FFD Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $64.2.