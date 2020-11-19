  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Boxer Capital, LLC Buys PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, BeiGene, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Principia Biopharma Inc, Trillium Therapeutics Inc

November 19, 2020 | About: BGNE -0.21% ICPT -2.76% ODT +0.35% CBAY +0.51% AKRO -5.27% BCEL -5.45% PMVP +0.63% RLAY -6.49% RNA +0.64% SPPI -3.54% PA +0%

Investment company Boxer Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, BeiGene, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Avidity Biosciences Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, Principia Biopharma Inc, Trillium Therapeutics Inc, DIREXION SH ETF TR, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boxer Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Boxer Capital, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Boxer Capital, LLC
  1. Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 4,500,000 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.88%
  2. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 1,114,188 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.45%
  3. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 1,765,560 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio.
  4. Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) - 3,309,264 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.83%
  5. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 2,075,905 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $38, with an estimated average price of $36.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 2,268,236 shares as of .

New Purchase: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $38.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,251,959 shares as of .

New Purchase: Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,121,327 shares as of .

New Purchase: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $3.8. The stock is now traded at around $4.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,333,333 shares as of .

New Purchase: Panacea Acquisition Corp (PANA)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Panacea Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.99 and $36.34, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $23.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Added: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $189.18 and $286.44, with an estimated average price of $234.52. The stock is now traded at around $283.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,114,188 shares as of .

Added: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc by 833.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $45.95. The stock is now traded at around $37.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,176,000 shares as of .

Added: Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT)

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 54.82%. The purchase prices were between $13 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,207,086 shares as of .

Added: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $5.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .

Added: Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Akero Therapeutics Inc by 99.64%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 831,495 shares as of .

Added: Atreca Inc (BCEL)

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Atreca Inc by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $23.19, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $14.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,202,333 shares as of .

Sold Out: Principia Biopharma Inc (PRNB)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.

Sold Out: Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.56 and $16, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $27.75 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $30.63.

Sold Out: Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.74.



