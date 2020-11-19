Boxer Capital, LLC Buys PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, BeiGene, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Principia Biopharma Inc, Trillium Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Boxer Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, BeiGene, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Avidity Biosciences Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, Principia Biopharma Inc, Trillium Therapeutics Inc, DIREXION SH ETF TR, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boxer Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Boxer Capital, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PMVP, RLAY, RNA, SPPI, PANA, ARVN, ARYA, TARA, GNCA,

PMVP, RLAY, RNA, SPPI, PANA, ARVN, ARYA, TARA, GNCA, Added Positions: BGNE, ICPT, ODT, CBAY, AKRO, RVMD, KURA, BCEL, NLTX, KOD, MIST, BLU, DBVT,

BGNE, ICPT, ODT, CBAY, AKRO, RVMD, KURA, BCEL, NLTX, KOD, MIST, BLU, DBVT, Reduced Positions: IMMU, LABD, MRNS,

IMMU, LABD, MRNS, Sold Out: PRNB, TRIL, IOVA, BLPH,

For the details of Boxer Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boxer+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 4,500,000 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.88% BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 1,114,188 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.45% Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 1,765,560 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) - 3,309,264 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.83% SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 2,075,905 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $38, with an estimated average price of $36.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 2,268,236 shares as of .

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $38.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,251,959 shares as of .

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,121,327 shares as of .

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $3.8. The stock is now traded at around $4.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,333,333 shares as of .

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Panacea Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of .

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.99 and $36.34, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $23.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $189.18 and $286.44, with an estimated average price of $234.52. The stock is now traded at around $283.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,114,188 shares as of .

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc by 833.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $45.95. The stock is now traded at around $37.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,176,000 shares as of .

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 54.82%. The purchase prices were between $13 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,207,086 shares as of .

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $5.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Akero Therapeutics Inc by 99.64%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 831,495 shares as of .

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Atreca Inc by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $23.19, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $14.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,202,333 shares as of .

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.56 and $16, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $27.75 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $30.63.

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.74.