EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, HCA Healthcare Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Honeywell International Inc

Torrance, CA, based Investment company EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, HCA Healthcare Inc, FLEXSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Honeywell International Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EP Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 340 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ACWI, HCA, GUNR, MUB, JPST, DLN, VGT, GLPI, SSD, DON, SHM, PHYS, PNQI, LLY, ARE, USMV, TTD, JKE, SRE, SPIP, XNCR, PFF, PSI, PTH, BLL, VYM, FDS, PSK, XLC, SCHM, WM, BAX, SHY, MAR, VTEB, CAT, CCI, FMS, SUB, ED, DLR, DES, SCHC, MET, UAL, SEE, VHC, SPYG, VV, SIRI, VTIP, VIGI, VIOG, SIVB, SPHD, SLV, FISV, ADSK, AMAT, AYX, BSCK, BSCL, BX, CACC, CDW, CNQ, DFS, DSI, EIX, FDX, ROK, FNV, GDX, HALO, IEFA, JHML, JNK, K, MTUM, NEAR, PPG, PSEC, GSAT, OXSQ,

VUG, IGSB, IWN, IVV, JPM, ALL, JNJ, BMY, VLO, SYK, CVS, GD, MRK, ESGD, SBUX, CSCO, XOM, GPN, TJX, COST, PEP, V, DIS, BLK, UNP, BA, ZTS, AMT, PFE, VIG, ALTR, CVX, FMC, GLD, AVGO, XLV, WELL, WAL, VXUS, BDX, BOND, SCHZ, DXCM, USB, FE, BBVA, TXN, TSLA, FIS, NOC, KMI, LOW, LUV, MCD, ITA, MRVL, MU, NEE, SHOP, NVS, PBW, HD, PIE, PSX, GILD, IWV, Reduced Positions: VTV, VB, SWK, VWO, BNDX, VTI, VOT, AGG, SCHG, MSFT, VEA, VBR, VNQ, BRK.A, SPY, VBK, SCHV, AAPL, VEU, VNQI, VXF, TIP, VOE, VOO, DJP, EFA, CRM, IWO, IWS, MINT, UPS, BND, ESGU, IWD, IWP, XT, EMB, IJR, IWM, AMGN, BSV, CMCSA, FB, GOOG, IVE, MDY, OMC, PLD, TMO, UNH, VZ, XLY, ABT, AXP, BABA, BAC, CLX, CMF, D, DOCU, EEM, IJH, INTC, IWF, JCI, KO, LMT, MA, MMM, NFLX, NKE, QAI, SCHB, SCHX, SLYV, SPGI, SPLV, SPTM, T, TFC, VT, WFC, XLE, ABBV, ADP, AMD, AOR, BF.B, CAG, CHTR, CMG, CMI, CMP, DELL, DHR, DUK, DVY, EA, ENB, ETN, EW, FDN, GE, GIS, GM, GPC, GSK, HBI, ICF, IEMG, IGV, IHI, IJK, IJS, INTU, ISRG, ITOT, IWB, IWR, IXN, IYC, IYY, LAMR, LHX, LQD, MDT, NVDA, O, ORCL, PAYX, PG, PM, PPL, PYPL, QTEC, ROP, RSP, SBAC, SCHF, SDY, SHW, SO, SOXX, SPEM, VCSH, VO, XLF,

For the details of EP Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ep+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 1,283,753 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.32% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 5,061,582 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.24% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 2,223,893 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 869,831 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 293,220 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $86.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 215,067 shares as of .

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $151.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 118,680 shares as of .

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 186,459 shares as of .

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,628 shares as of .

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 86,428 shares as of .

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $101.56, with an estimated average price of $96.49. The stock is now traded at around $103.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,186 shares as of .

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 131.38%. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 320,607 shares as of .

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 57.28%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $357.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 42,576 shares as of .

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 26.80%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $203.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,910 shares as of .

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Altair Engineering Inc by 93.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.02 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $40.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,561 shares as of .

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,392 shares as of .

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,270 shares as of .

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $72.41 and $86.02, with an estimated average price of $78.14.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The sale prices were between $52.31 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $56.52.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The sale prices were between $65.62 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $69.27.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.